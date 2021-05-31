Man killed in Kane County US-89 crash

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A person is dead after a crash in Kane County early Sunday morning.

Authorities say that around 12:26 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, Kane County Sheriff’s Office troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US-89 near the Arizona/Utah border.

An investigation revealed that a 1998 Dodge Durango was driving southbound on US-89 when it drove off the right side of the road. The driver then drove back onto the roadway but over corrected to the right, which caused the vehicle to roll.

The man was ejected from the car as it rolled, officials said.

The vehicle then landed upside down, blocking the southbound lane of US-89.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. A press release states that he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The southbound lane of US-89 was closed for around three hours while crews investigated the crash.