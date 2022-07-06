WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – More details have been released about a crash that left one man dead in Washington County Friday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 2:14 p.m. on July 1, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of the crash on SR-9 just east of milepost 4.

Investigators say the crash happened after a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound crossed the centerline of the roadway into the eastbound lanes. The Sonata then collided head-on with the driver’s side of an eastbound traveling Toyota Tacoma.

“The Sonata began to turn left after the initial collision and was t-boned on the passenger side by another eastbound Mazda SUV that was directly behind the Tacoma,” a press release states.

Following the collision, the Toyota and the Mazda slid off the roadway, onto the eastbound shoulder of the road.

The Sonata then came to rest in the left-turn lane.

The driver of Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Deliberto A Pablo-Cruz Age from St. George.

The two other drivers and three other passengers of the vehicles involved were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.