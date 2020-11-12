Man killed in crash on I-15 near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News)– A man is dead after a crash on I-15 near Nephi on Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to UHP, a 2005 Nissan truck, occupied by a 25-year-old driver and one passenger, was traveling north on I-15 when for unknown reasons, the driver swerved left, colliding with the median. The truck then flipped counterclockwise and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the southbound lanes, UHP said.

The driver died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to UHP, neither the driver nor passenger of the vehicle was wearing the seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-15 were diverted at exit 228 for three hours until UHP completed their investigation of the crash, UHP said in a news release.

