TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — An 82-year-old man was killed in a car crash on Bangerter Highway on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Taylorsville City spokesperson Kim Horiuchi said the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near 5300 West. The man, who has only been identified as a resident of West Valley, was driving along Bangerter Highway when his car collided with a cement barrier.

Both the man and his wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, had to be extricated from the car and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Horiuchi confirmed the man later died due to his injuries. His wife was reportedly stabilized by medical professionals.

The crash did not involve any other cars on the highway, however, it did close the southbound lanes on Bangerter Highway at 4700 South for about an hour while Taylorsville Police assessed the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and Taylorsville Police have not said what caused the car to collide with the cement barricade.