BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Bluffdale early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of the crash around 3:46 a.m.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was walking when he was struck by an SUV traveling southbound near 16500 South Redwood in Bluffdale.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.