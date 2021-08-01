Man killed, child airlifted after head-on collision on US-189

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance generic red and white17408657-159532

UTAH (ABC4) – A man has died following a head-on collision on US-189 in Wasatch County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a man was in a truck driving southbound on US-189 when for an unknown reason, he crossed into the northbound lanes.

The man’s truck then collided with another car head-on, killing him.

A child who was also involved in the crash was airlifted to a local hospital where their condition is unknown.

Officials did not specify which vehicle the child was in.

UHP says multiple other people were transported to the hospital, but the exact number of people injured is unknown at this time.

An investigation into the crash is in its early stages.

ABC4 will update this story as additional details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files