Man killed, child airlifted after head-on collision on US-189

UTAH (ABC4) – A man has died following a head-on collision on US-189 in Wasatch County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a man was in a truck driving southbound on US-189 when for an unknown reason, he crossed into the northbound lanes.

The man’s truck then collided with another car head-on, killing him.

A child who was also involved in the crash was airlifted to a local hospital where their condition is unknown.

Officials did not specify which vehicle the child was in.

UHP says multiple other people were transported to the hospital, but the exact number of people injured is unknown at this time.

An investigation into the crash is in its early stages.

ABC4 will update this story as additional details become available.