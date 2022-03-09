ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been killed after being struck along I-15 by a semi-truck after leaving a casino.

According to St. George News, the deadly accident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 in Beaver Dam, Ariz. near mile marker 3, about five miles south of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield exit.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper says the victim was walking near the highway shoulder when he was struck and killed by a UPS semi tractor-trailer truck. Troopers say the man was “nearly decapitated” upon impact.

The driver claims the victim walked directly and “casually” into the truck’s path. When investigating, troopers determined the crash happened so quickly, it left little time for the truck driver to react.

During the investigation, troopers were contacted by the Mesquite Police Department in Nevada saying the victim was spotted earlier after a verbal altercation with a woman outside of a casino in Mesquite, Nev.

Mesquite Police say they found the pair arguing, but no crime was committed so they were both released. Five hours later, the man was struck and killed, according to St. George News.

Troopers say the front end of the semi-tractor sustained heavy damage to the grill. The impact also crushed the radiator and left the truck inoperable.

Authorities believe there is no wrongdoing on the truck driver’s part at this time.

The trailer and the load were left undamaged and arrangements were made for another driver to pick up deliver the goods to its end destination of Illinois.