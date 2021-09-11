Newton man killed by farm equipment set in motion by small child

SMITHFIELD, Utah (AP) — A Newton man was killed when he was crushed by a piece of farm vehicle a small child accidentally set in motion.

Two men were working underneath farm equipment on property just north of Smithfield, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

The engine was running, but the parking brake had been engaged. One of the men left his child in the cab.

When the 3-year-old stepped down, the child inadvertently stepped on the foot pedal, causing the vehicle to lurch forward.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from Newton, was instantly crushed to death.

The name of the victim has not been released.