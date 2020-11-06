Man killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was killed after a motorcycle collided with a car in Millcreek on Thursday evening.
According to police, Luke Steed, 23, of Millcreek, Utah, was traveling at a high rate of speed when his motorcycle collided into the side of another vehicle, ejecting him from the motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the incident.
