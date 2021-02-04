Man killed after being pinned by cargo van in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man is dead after becoming pinned under a van that slid down an icy Summit County roadway.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a Summit County snowplow operator shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3.

The snowplow operator told authorities that they saw a man get out of a cargo van on Saint Moritz Strasse in Summit Park.

The van began sliding down the icy roadway. According to the snowplow operator, the man went behind the van and attempted to stop it.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the man was then run over and pinned between the van, a snowbank, and a tree.

Medical personnel attemtped to resuscitate the man, but he died from his injuries.

“The incident was nothing short of a weather-related tragic accident,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says.

The name of the man, who is in his 40s, is not being released at this time.