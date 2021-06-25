Man jumps out of Salt Lake City bound plane

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 15: A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. With skyrocketing fuel prices and a weak economy, US airlines are turning to mergers which could ultimately lead to higher fares through reduced flights and increased market power. US carriers emerged from a five-year slump in 2006 but with $35 billion in losses. In the latest merger move to save profits, Delta Air Lines Inc will buy Northwest Airlines Corp for more than $3 billion, creating the world’s biggest airline. Recent profit challenges to the industry have lead to the shutdown of ATA, Skybus, and Aloha Airlines as well as bankruptcy for Frontier Airlines. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4) – A man was taken to a hospital after jumping out of a plane bound for Salt Lake City from the Los Angeles Airport Friday evening, according to ABC4 affiliate, KTLA.

Around 7:10 p.m. Friday, a United Express flight was leaving LAX when a man on board the plane, opened the door of the aircraft, and jumped onto the taxiway.

The Los Angeles Airport Police and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

No one else on the plane was injured and the airplane was able to safely return to the gate, police tell KTLA.

No further details about the incident have been released.

The incident comes after three flight attendants and one passenger were injured due to turbulence while on a flight from Chicago to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.