Man sentenced in St. George crash that killed an elderly woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 50-year-old tow truck driver has been sentenced after a fatal car crash took the life of an elderly woman, according to authorities.

The fatal collision happened back in March 2020, when police say Timothy Grover Mace called in a car crash he was involved in while driving his tow truck late at night.

Police say the victim of the crash, an elderly woman, was trapped in her vehicle following the accident before emergency crews extricated her from the wreckage. She was then transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Mace initially denied wrongdoing, but investigators later retrieved video footage from his truck that showed Mace was clearly looking down at his cellphone during the moment he veered onto the wrong lane and crashed into the woman’s car head-on, police say.

The video also revealed Mace wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during the collision, and investigators say he was driving around 49 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

Upon his arrest, Mace pled guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of automobile homicide negligence – use of a handheld wireless device, as well as two infractions: improper use of a center lane and failure to wear a seat belt or properly adjust safety belt, according to court documents.

Mace has been sentenced to jail for six months, after which he will spend 24 months on probation and have to pay a fine of $212, court officials say.