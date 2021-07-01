Man involved in fatal Kaysville crash was nearly 3 times over blood alcohol limit, charges say

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Kaysville that left two people dead Tuesday night registered a blood alcohol level nearly three times over the legal limit, charging documents say.

38-year-old Myron Millsap Barlow has been charged with multiple counts of DUI, automobile homicide, and driving with an open container.

The crash happened near Burton Lane on Southbound I-15, after several canvas bags fell off a catering truck, causing multiple vehicles stop to avoid the debris, police said.

Barlow, who was behind the wheel of a Ford F-250, told police he had seen the traffic slow in front of him, as he crashed into the back of a Prius, the charges said.

The collision then pushed the Prius into a Chevrolet Malibu.

A man and woman inside the Prius were both killed.

After arriving at the crash scene, a UHP trooper smelled alcohol on Barlow and saw an open container inside his vehicle, prompting law enforcement to conduct a field sobriety test.

A UHP trooper reported Barlow was “having difficulty following instructions on how to fill out forms that were provided to him regarding the crash” the charges said.

Barlow was then given an intoxilyer test, which registered a blood alcohol level of .146, nearly three times above Utah’s legal limit of .05, according to the charges.

Barlow later told police he had been drinking through Monday night into Tuesday before he began driving to Utah from Oregon. He also told officers he made stops in Mountain Home, Idaho, and Tremonton where he also drank alcohol, the charges said.