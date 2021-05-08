Man intentionally collides with 2 police vehicles, crashes into fence in Heber

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A police chase through Heber City led officers to arrest a felony fugitive, Saturday evening.

According to the Heber City Police Department, the alleged suspect Jared Luther Pacheco was wanted on a felony warrant for offenses including fleeing and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

On May 8, officers located Pacheco and attempted a traffic stop, which then resulted in an active police pursuit.

As the suspect fled the scene, he intentionally collided with two occupied and marked patrol vehicles, and then crashed into a residential fence near Airport Road and Baxter Drive.

Officers say Pacheco was then quickly apprehended near the greenfield circle area of Heber.

According to the Heber City Police Department, Pacheco was safely taken into custody and now faces the following charges:

Felony fleeing

Aggravated assault x2

Narcotic offenses

Traffic offenses

Officers say, Pacheco is likely to also face additional charges from his original warrant.

“We are so grateful no one was injured and appreciate all assisting agencies that participated in the apprehension of Mr. Pacheco,” informs the Heber City Police Department.