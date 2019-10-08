Man seriously injured in West Valley City auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in West Valley City Monday night.

It happened near 3850 South 1681West just before 10 p.m.

Police said a man in his 20s was crossing from west to east on 3850 South when he was hit by a car traveling northbound.

West Valley City Police Lt. Wycoff said the man was not in a crosswalk when it was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver is cooperating, and police said there were no signs of impairment.

