Man injured in stabbing at Farmington gas station

FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – A man was injured in a stabbing Friday morning.

Farmington police said officers responded to a gas station at 1316 North US-89 around 9:30 a.m. on the report of a “man down.”

Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen said when they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim was airlifted the University of Utah Hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.

Investigators worked to gather surveillance video from the store, surrounding areas.

As of late Friday afternoon, police had not had the opportunity to speak to the victim, so they did not have suspect information to release to the public.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

