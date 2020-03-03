Man in very serious condition after single motorcycle crash in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in very serious condition after crashing his motorcycle in Midvale Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray, the crash happened at the parking lot of Winco Foods, 7020 South 700 West, at about 2:10 p.m.

The male rider was taken to the hospital with “very serious” injuries.

Brigham Junction Blvd is temporarily closed between 6900 South and 7000 South but should not affect traffic.

Details of the incident are still being investigated. It is not know how the man crashed.

What others are clicking on: