Man in roadway allegedly causes crash, taken into custody by Lehi Police

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after an accident near the Point of the Mountain on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol says a “multi-car property damage accident” on northbound I-15 caused three lanes of traffic to be blocked.

Authorities say the incident began with a pedestrian in traffic, which caused the crash.

The man allegedly ended up with a knife on the frontage road. A Lehi Police canine reportedly bit the unidentified man, who was then taken into custody.

As of 12:10 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation is reporting the two right lanes of I-15 are closed. The incident is estimated to be cleared around 12:45 p.m.

