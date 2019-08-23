Man in prison for sex abuse of two teens, now charged with raping 12-year-old girl

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old man currently serving time for multiple sex crimes is facing new charges of raping a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

Taft Jay Chambers was charged Friday in 4th District Court in Provo with first-degree felony rape of a child and sodomy of a child after a young girl came forward and said he raped her in 2016.

Charging documents state the 12-year-old girl told law enforcement that Chambers sexually assaulted her and raped her on Christmas Day 2016 at a home in Springville.

Taft is currently serving 1-15 years at the Utah State Prison after being convicted of multiple sex crimes in 2018.

Documents state he was charged with second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and sex abuse of a child after he was caught filming a 13-year-old girl as she showered. The girl told police he had also groped her on several occasions.

He was also charged in 2018 with attempted unlawful sexual activity with a minor for raping a 15-year-old girl who was drunk. Police said in that case, they were unable to interview the teen as she had attempted to commit suicide and was placed in a treatment facility, according to documents.

Chambers was also convicted in 2018 with second-degree felony operation of a chemical lab and third-degree felony child endangerment after police discovered he was making a hallucinogenic called dimethyltryptamine hallucinogenic tryptamine or DMT in the same home where a 13-year-old lived.

He was sent to the Utah State Prison on February 28, 2019, where he is serving time for each of the prior cases.

If convicted of the new charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

What others are clicking on: