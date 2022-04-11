PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – James Desean Lockard Jr., 28, was booked into Carbon County Jail on Sunday after allegedly shooting his handgun several times at another car while heading toward Price.

Price Dispatch received a call from a driver who was accompanied by a passenger in the car around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, saying that a man in a gray Volkswagen Jetta cut them off and pointed a black handgun at them.

They stated that the driver of the Jetta began to fire his weapon at them several times, and that they followed the car.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) was able to locate the car near 10th N in Helper, and after pulling him over, the driver had “an excited utterance saying as soon as we approached the vehicle that he only shot into the air not at anyone,” according to court documents.

After placing the suspect under arrest, UHP troopers found a handgun, methamphetamine, paraphernalia, 50 fentanyl pills, and 2800 dollars cash in his possession.

The suspect is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, shooting at another vehicle, DUI and eight other criminal charges.

No injuries have been reported.