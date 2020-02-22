Man in hospital from K-9 bite after assaulting brother, trying to hit police with car

Live Now
by: Kaylee DeWitt

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Dennis Moore, 32, is in the hospital recovering from a K-9 bite after he tried to hit officers with his car Friday around 10:49 p.m., according to West Valley Police.

Officials say Moore assaulted his brother and fled. When police responded to the scene, Moore returned and attempted to hit officers with his car. Moore then crashed his car and fled the scene.

Police deployed a K-9 that bit Moore. Officials took Moore to a hospital to seek medical treatment from the bite. He is currently in custody and upon release from the hospital, will be booked on multiple felony charges.

