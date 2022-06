SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died taken to the hospital Friday night following a crash involving a car.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened at 1700 S 700 E near the Liberty Wells neighborhood.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic in the area will be impacted for the next several hours, police say.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated.