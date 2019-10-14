26-year-old man stabs grandmother multiple times in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A grandmother is undergoing surgery after being stabbed by her 26-year-old grandson multiple times Monday morning.

Unified Police Detective Kevin Mallory said the incident happened 3540 E. Loren Von Circle around 6 a.m.

The man called 911 himself reporting that he had stabbed the woman several times in the abdomen.

The man was taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by police. The grandmother was listed in critical but stable condition and is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital.

Unified Police said the grandfather was in the home at the time and there is a history of 911 calls to this home in the past.

*developing* ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. An update will be provided once additional details are released.

