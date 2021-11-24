Man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after incident near Brighton Ski Resort snow machine

BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in extremely critical condition after an accident at Brighton Ski Resort.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Unified Police say a 61-year-old was skiing with his son in the White Snake Area by the Snake Creek Ski Run, where the ski resort is currently making snow.

While the father and son were coming down near the snow machines, the snow covered their goggles and obscured their vision.

At that point, authorities say the man ran into a snowbank and suffered severe facial trauma and a medical episode at the same time.

Brighton Ski Patrol tended to the man for over an hour and a half in the backcountry as they waited for emergency personnel to transport him by air to the University of Utah Hospital.

Authorities say the man remains in extremely critical condition.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates to this story as details become available.