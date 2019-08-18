Man in extremely critical condition after crashing motorcycle

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after colliding with another vehicle.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the rider was traveling south on SR-191 near milepost 369, about 14 miles north of Vernal.

Preliminary indications are that the rider was driving too fast and may have collided into a bicycle rack on the rear of another vehicle.

Troopers said the rider had a helmet strapped to the motorcycle, but he was not wearing a helmet.

The rider was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake with significant head injuries.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the other vehicle involved did not remain at the scene and they are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver.