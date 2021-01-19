Man in custody for fatal South Salt Lake collision

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on January 17.

Authorities responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near 3280 South and 900 West in the early morning hours of Jan. 17.

Upon arrival, authorities determined a vehicle struck and killed 47-year-old Lark Anderson while she was walking along the roadway.

South Salt Lake Police told ABC4 that, following the incident, the driver remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

According to a probable cause statement, a South Salt Lake Police officer noted signs of impairment in the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Joshua Fenstermaker.

After field sobriety tests, authorities say Fenstermaker admitted to consuming controlled substances several days prior. According to the probable cause statement, a preliminary urine screening indicated positive or oxycodone/morphine, cocaine, and benzodiazepines.

In late December, authorities report Fenstermaker was arrested for a possible DUI.

He now faces a charge of operating a vehicle negligently, causing injury or death.

No other details are available at this time.

