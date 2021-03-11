Man in custody for attempting to sell drugs to 13-year-old girl

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody in Salt Lake City for trying to sell drugs to a 13-year-old.

According to a probable cause statement, Jeremy Johnson had made contact with the young girl on social media.

Officials say Johnson knew the girl was underage when they began talking to each other.

Johnson reportedly went ahead to attempt to meet the young girl numerous times over several weeks.

Detectives say Johnson eventually offered the girl the drug he referred to as “Speed”, which is a slang term for methamphetamine, according to officials.

Johnson was offered money for the “Speed” but Jeremy reportedly said he would just give it to the girl.

Johnson reportedly requested to meet the girl and told her to ride the Trax train across town to meet him by his hotel on N. Temple St.

When Johnson arrived at the Trax platform to meet with the girl that’s when he was taken into custody.

Detectives learned that Johnson was supposed to be registering under the Child Abuse registry in Utah but had not registered his current address with the registry and had not registered bi-annually like he was supposed to.