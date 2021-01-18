Man in custody for allegedly enticing minor to meet at Salt Lake fast food restaurant

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 49-year-old man is in custody for allegedly enticing a minor to meet him at a Salt Lake City McDonald’s.

According to a probable cause statement, 49-year-old Brian Davidson was taken into custody at the McDonald’s on State Street in Salt Lake on Jan. 15.

In September 2020, authorities say Davidson began an online message conversation with who he believed to be a girl under the age of 14. He allegedly messaged her for several months, offering her cloths and other items.

Davidson frequently requested to meet the girl and even traveled to Kaysville to meet her. Who he thought was the girl did not meet him that day.

Authorities say he began talking sexually to the girl and sent photos of lingerie and underwear, stating he was going to buy it for her.

In mid-January, Davidson allegedly offered to get a hotel room for them and arranged to pick the girl up.

He responded to the McDonald’s in Salt Lake City thinking that was where the girl was waiting for him.

Davidson was then taken into custody without incident.

During a search, authorities say they found a small amount of white crystal-like substance in Davidson’s pocket. Authorities report that that substance is methamphetamine.

Davidson has previously been convicted of several drug charges, including felony charges in Utah.