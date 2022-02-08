Man in custody after stealing two cars, following several hours of police pursuit ending in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly stealing multiple cars and crashing into a police car before running from officials Tuesday.

Police have identified the man as Jess Ulibari and tell ABC4 that the suspect has no previous charges so they are unsure of why he ran from police.

Unified Police initially responded to a hit and run around 10 a.m. in Holladay. The car involved turned out to be stolen and that’s when Ulibari took off on foot from the scene.

When police found Ulibari, they say he took off again, ran into a construction zone, stole a truck, rammed a police cruiser, and drove off.

Police say they ended the pursuit after Ulibari drove off

The truck that Ulibari stole had a tracking device allowing police to locate him in Taylorsville where he was once again chased by police.

During this pursuit, Ulibari hit an embankment and the stolen truck he was driving rolled a couple times before he took off on foot again.

Police were able to get him into custody shortly after near 1200 South and 700 West.

Police tell ABC4 that Ulibari will be booked on multiple charges into Salt Lake County Jail after being treated for minor injuries.