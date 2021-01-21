Man in custody after Ogden shooting that left one injured

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A previously convicted Ogden man is being held in the Weber County Jail following a shooting on January 19.

According to a probable cause statement, 55-year-old Robert Terrazas allegedly “discharged a firearm at least three times at the victim” during an altercation around 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

The unidentified victim sustained minor injuries to a lower extremity, Ogden Police say.

Terrazas allegedly walked away from the scene of the shooting and hid firearms in the gutter under debris and clutter.

In 1993, Terrazas was convicted of aggravated burglary, which makes him a category 1 restricted person from possessing firearms, according to officials.

The probable cause statement says Terrazas is being held in the Weber County Jail for aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, three felony counts discharge of a firearm – shooting in the direction of a person, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.