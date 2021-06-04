Man in custody after allegedly threatening Temple Square security guards with knife

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after police say he threatened multiple security guards with a knife in Temple Square.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to 50 W. North Temple due to reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Daniel Aaron Vanadore, who allegedly had a knife in his hands.

Police said Vanatore then “walked off a short distance and dropped the knife,” after which officers were able to take him into custody.

When police later interviewed the four victims, who were all Temple Square security guards, they said Vanadore “was causing a disturbance by making unreasonable noises in their temple, which is public property but closed due to the time of the night.”

The victims said they continued to try and escort Vanadore off the property when he pulled out a knife and “charged at all four security officers, making them run away in order to

prevent the A/P from reaching them with a knife,” according to arresting documents.

Vanadore was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.