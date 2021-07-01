Man in critical condition after trapped inside machinery in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in the hospital after an industrial accident in West Jordan Thursday afternoon.

According to Lt. Morgan Andrus with the West Jordan Police Department, officers responded to the Papa Pita Bakery near 6000 W. Dannon Way for a report of a man who had become trapped inside the bakery.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30’s trapped inside some machinery.

Additional emergency crews were then called to the bakery to help rescue the man from the machinery. He was then airlifted to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, according to Lt. Andrus.

No further information about the accident has been released.

ABC4 will update this story as more details become available.