SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after police said he smashed into a barrier in Spanish Fork early Friday.







Courtesy: UCSO

Police say the 29-year-old was driving west at a high speed on 6400 South and missed a turn at 4800 West. The man then smashed through jersey barriers launching 150 feet into a field, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The victim’s car caught fire after the crash. He was flown to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition.