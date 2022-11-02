SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 40-year-old man hopped out of his car that he had pulled over, ran across the road and was hit by a car at the intersection of 10600 South and Riverfront Parkway this Wednesday evening.

South Jordan Police Department said two cars managed to avoid him, but a third vehicle hit him. The driver of the vehicle stayed with the man and is reportedly cooperating with the police on this ongoing investigation.

The incident caused traffic to be restricted for at least a few hours, as reported on South Jordan Public Safety’s Twitter.

Officials said the man has been transported to the hospital, and he is in stable but critical condition.