Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in South Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon.

While details about the crash are limited, Lt. Danielle Croyle with the South Salt Lake Police Department says the accident happened near 3500 S. State Street when the man’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Following the crash, the motorcyclist was taken a to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say Southbound State Street at 3300 South will be shut down for the next few hours as crews investigate the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police are not considering speed or impairment as factors.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.