Man in critical condition after Millcreek moped crash, police investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after being struck while riding a moped on Sunday.

Police say the victim is a male in his 50s and he has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened on Murray Holladay Boulevard and Highland Drive in Millcreek.

Officials believe the man was struck when a Subura traveling westbound ran a red light at the intersection and struck the victim who was traveling northbound.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files