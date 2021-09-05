Man in critical condition after Millcreek moped crash, police investigating

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after being struck while riding a moped on Sunday.
Police say the victim is a male in his 50s and he has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash happened on Murray Holladay Boulevard and Highland Drive in Millcreek.
Officials believe the man was struck when a Subura traveling westbound ran a red light at the intersection and struck the victim who was traveling northbound.
The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Authorities are still investigating the incident.