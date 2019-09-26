Man in critical condition after he was hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A young man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday.

The incident happened near 4100 South and 3200 West in West Valley, according to police.

The young man, who police estimated to be in his late teens or early 20s, was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on 4100 South.

Police said he suffered some head trauma.

Officers are still investigating the incident to ascertain what exactly happened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

