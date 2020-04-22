Police: Man critically injured in South Salt Lake fight

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 N
SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) — A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after being injured in a fight, according to South Salt Lake Capt. Danielle Croyle.
The incident occurred in a large gathering of people at 3750 South 700 West around 8 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
