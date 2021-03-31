Man in critical condition after crash on Mt. View Corridor

MT. VIEW CORRIDOR, Utah (ABC4) – A 41-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition at a crash on Mt. View Corridor.

The crash happened at 3:38 p.m. when police say a dump truck with a trailer hauling dirt and rocks was headed south on Mt. View Corridor and was unable to stop for a red light.

As the driver entered the intersection, the truck collided with another dump truck that was headed east on 7800 South, according to Detective Scott List with West Jordan police.

A man in his 40s was reportedly driving an SUV and was caught up in the collision. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 41-year-old man from Tooele in the 1st dump truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to live.

The driver of the dump truck headed east was not injured, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation. It appears the man driving southbound caused the crash, however it is not known if it was a braking issue or why he could not stop.