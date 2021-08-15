Man in critical condition after being struck by car

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Taylorsville Police responded to an auto-pedestrian incident that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police a man, in his 20s, was walking eastbound on 4100 S at around 4 a.m. when he was hit by a car. The report explains the man was not crossing the street but was walking in the street.

Police say there were no crosswalks and street lights were on the other side of the road.

Authorities state the driver stayed on scene and there was no impairment, the pedestrian had already been taken to a nearby hospital and as of 1 p.m. today was still in critical condition.

