SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in a downtown Salt Lake City apartment Friday evening.
According to the Salt Lake Police Department, just after 6 p.m., police responded to an apartment building in 200 Block of East South Temple for a call for a domestic violence incident.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed. He was later transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in critical condition
According to the SLCPD, there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.
MORE NEWS:
- Pine View, Sky View to play for 4A state championship
- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
- Man in critical condition after being stabbed in domestic violence incident in Salt Lake City
- Wintry weather weekends in Northern and Central Utah
- Corner Canyon High returns to online learning due to COVID-19
Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.