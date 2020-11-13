Man in critical condition after being stabbed in domestic violence incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in a downtown Salt Lake City apartment Friday evening.

According to the Salt Lake Police Department, just after 6 p.m., police responded to an apartment building in 200 Block of East South Temple for a call for a domestic violence incident.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed. He was later transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in critical condition

According to the SLCPD, there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

