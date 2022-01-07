Man hospitalized in Ogden after being shot in stomach

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Thursday night.

Ogden Police say the victim is a 28-year-old man, but his identity is not being released at this time.

Police first responded to reports of a gunshot wound near 344 8th Street in Ogden around 9:54 p.m. When authorities arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot in the stomach.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

Ogden Metro Gang detectives are currently investigating the incident. Authorities are working to positively identify any suspects at this time.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.