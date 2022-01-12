Man hospitalized after Taylorsville shooting, police searching for suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Taylorsville Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of 5349 S. Royal Autumn Circle around 3:25 p.m.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an argument between family members in the street.

At some point, a person inside a vehicle fired multiple shots, striking the man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect then drove off. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time but say there is no danger to the public.

