Man hospitalized after shooting in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Duchesne County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in Myton that sent one man to the hospital.

Duchesne County deputies and emergency personnel responded residence near 300 E. Main St. in Myton around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say a man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital as a result of the shooting. His condition is not known at this time. Another man is being questioned in connection with the incident.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and additional information may be released Friday, May 1.

