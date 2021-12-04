Man hospitalized after paragliding crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been hospitalized after a paragliding crash on Saturday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 33-year-old man, but his identity has not been released at this time.

When authorities found him, he was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Officials say the man was falling in and out of consciousness at the time of rescue.

His current condition has not been released at this time.

