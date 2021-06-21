Man hospitalized after falling into pit at North Salt Lake construction site

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in the hospital after falling into a pit at a construction site in North Salt Lake Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the reported accident at a construction site on Beck Street around 9 a.m.

According to Chief Jeff Larsen with South Davis Metro Fire, the man was operating machinery at the site when he fell approximately 50 feet into a gravel pit.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was then airlifted to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No further information about the accident has been released.

