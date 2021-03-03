Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck in South Salt Lake on Tuesday.

South Salt Lake Police say the man was walking, not in a crosswalk, at Claybourne Avenue and State Street when he was struck.

Police say he was transported in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

According to authorities, no citations have been issued and there are no signs of any impairment being involved.

The driver is said to have remained on scene and cooperated with police.