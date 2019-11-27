Days
Man hit, killed by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in South Salt Lake Tuesday night.

Gary Keller with South Salt Lake police said the man who appeared to be homeless was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Keller said the man was attempting to cross the roadway outside of a crosswalk in a poorly lit area when he was hit.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation, and at this time there’s no indication the driver was impaired.

