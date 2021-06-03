Man hiking from Mexico falls 60 feet in Utah, sustains ‘extensive facial injuries’

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man sustained extensive facial injuries after falling about 60 feet and landing on his head at Grand Staircase-Escalante in southern Utah.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on Tuesday for a 21-year-old man who has been hiking from Mexico, over 800 miles, on the Hayduke Trail.

After falling about 60 feet, authorities say the man had been losing consciousness for an unknown amount of time, but had been able to activate his Satellite GPS Messaging Device.

Helicopters were called in from Moab and Salt Lake City to assist in the search and rescue efforts. Once located, a flight nurse and flight paramedic hiked to the man to begin medical treatement.

The helicopters then worked to pick up and bring more rescue team members to the scene.

Once crews and equipment were in place, the Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to hoist the man out of the canyon to another medical helicopter.

The man was flown to St. George Regional Hospital, where he was treated and then flown to UMC Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The current condition of the man is unknown at this time.