Man headed to kill stepdad stopped by police in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police say they apprehended a man while he was on his way to kill his stepfather in Emery County on Dec. 19.

According to a probable cause statement, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man, identified as Bailey Wyatt Bishop, 21, was traveling from Salina and was planning on shooting his stepfather.

When Bishop’s stepfather learned that his stepson was planning to kill him, he called the police and told officers that Bishop was driving a black, 2-door BMW.

Officers located the vehicle traveling Northbound or SR-10 near mile marker 14. The pursuing officers deployed spike strips near mile marker 24.5, but the suspect was able to drive around them.

Police continued to pursue Bishop as he drove at speeds of 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, nearly crashing into another vehicle as he passed it, a probable cause statement said.

As Bishop drove north of Ferron, police once again deployed spike strips, but the suspect successfully avoided the spikes, nearly striking another vehicle in the process.

According to a probable cause statement, one of the pursuing officers pulled his car in front of the officer near mile marker 32.5, at which point the suspect dropped a 9mm pistol outside the window of his car.

Shortly after, officers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle and take him into custody.

Police said they found multiple 9mm bullets and drug paraphernalia in the car.

While in custody, Bishop admitted that he was on his way to his stepfather’s house and intended to kill him, also telling police that he had ties to gangs in Chicago and the Mexican cartel, telling officers that if these groups didn’t hear from him, they would start killing people and “it would be a blood bath.”

According to a probable cause statement, Bishop told officers he “had a hit on everyone he went to high school with”, naming three people, in particular, to police that he planned to have killed. The suspect also told police that he had previously killed before and that “it would be easy to kill again.”

Once in jail, police said Bishop became agitated and had to be placed in a restraint chair. In the process of restraining him, the suspect kicked a sheriff and also attempted to bite the arm of a sheriff. He also spat in the face of a deputy, a probable cause statement said.

Bishop was arrested for attempted murder, threat of terrorism, obstruction of justice, failing to respond to an officer’s stop signal, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and a misdemeanor charge of propelling a bodily substance to face/eyes/mouth, according to a probable cause statement.